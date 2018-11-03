Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Knowles Corp (KN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,650 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Knowles worth $40,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Knowles by 1,394.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 263,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 245,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Knowles by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,551,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knowles by 71.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Knowles by 105.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 57,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KN opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Knowles from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

