Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 10,504 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,976,000 after acquiring an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175,841 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 6,706,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,315,000 after acquiring an additional 251,602 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,682,000 after acquiring an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

CB stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,263,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.