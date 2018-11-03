Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,734 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Lincoln National worth $61,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 22,593.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 907,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after buying an additional 903,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 89.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,500,000 after buying an additional 779,470 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,887,000 after buying an additional 610,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,669.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after buying an additional 605,700 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of LNC opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

