Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2018

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,734 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Lincoln National worth $61,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 22,593.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 907,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after buying an additional 903,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 89.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,500,000 after buying an additional 779,470 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,887,000 after buying an additional 610,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,669.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after buying an additional 605,700 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of LNC opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

