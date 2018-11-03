Sterling Construction (STRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STRL. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Construction in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.96. 193,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,912. The firm has a market cap of $307.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.95 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sterling Construction’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 29.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 97.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

