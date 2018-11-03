Steven Eugene English Sells 3,633 Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STFC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 74,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. State Auto Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.60 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on shares of State Auto Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.