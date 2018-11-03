Steven Madden, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.67 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Steven Madden to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $40.67 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $143,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,788.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $771,405 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5,453.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 218,845 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.6% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 87,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 512,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 35.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 306,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after buying an additional 80,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

