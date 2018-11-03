Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (ARKQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Industrial Innovation ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Industrial Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Get ARK Industrial Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $34.25 on Friday. ARK Industrial Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $37.47.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Industrial Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Industrial Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.