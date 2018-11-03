Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $143,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,577,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

SIRI stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

