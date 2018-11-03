Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $101,000 in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) Stock

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 471,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 219,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $53.73 on Friday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $63.18.

