Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50, a PEG ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,121.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

