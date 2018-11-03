Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Price Target to $78.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.1% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,285 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $108,371,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5,313.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,190,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 545.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,440,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

