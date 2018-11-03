Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,777 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,576% compared to the typical daily volume of 328 call options.

Shares of PCRX opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.87. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,667 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $74,148.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $44,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $382,619.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,502 shares of company stock worth $1,913,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

