Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $9.86 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 268,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710,185 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 860,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 220,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $271.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $252.92 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.3226 dividend. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.