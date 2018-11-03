Strategic Financial Group LLC Invests $408,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Stock

Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $154.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.