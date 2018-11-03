Strategic Financial Group LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 286.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “$26.15” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

NI opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.10 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.46%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

