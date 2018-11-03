Summit X LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,597.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $160.27 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $146.24 and a 52 week high of $177.61.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

