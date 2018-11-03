Summit X LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Summit X LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 137.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

In related news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $346,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

