Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Cormark raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.08.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$49.04 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$56.09.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of C$6.83 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Stephen Peacher sold 89,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.39, for a total transaction of C$4,598,634.15.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

