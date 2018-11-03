Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sunlands Online Education Group provides education services. The Company offers online post-secondary and professional education services. It also offers a platform which enables students to access courses and educational contents. Sunlands Online Education Group is based in Beijing, China. “

STG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 62,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,804. Sunlands Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sunlands Online Education Group will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STG. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,811,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,130,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,117,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunlands Online Education Group by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

