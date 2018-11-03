SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

CXO opened at $141.05 on Friday. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $123.63 and a 1-year high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 19.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 25.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Concho Resources by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,473,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,750.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

