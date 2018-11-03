Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 968,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Superior Energy Services worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2,659.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 430,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 414,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,384,000.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,348.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.12. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Superior Energy Services Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

