Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price target on Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $265.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.30.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $95.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $295,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,787 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 157.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

