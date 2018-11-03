Swisscoin (SIC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Swisscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Swisscoin has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. Swisscoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $7,116.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007395 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025262 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00337240 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001337 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Swisscoin Profile

Swisscoin (CRYPTO:SIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,290,407,520 coins. Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev. The official message board for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community/#news.

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swisscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

