Symantec Co. (SYMC) Receives $23.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

SYMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Symantec alerts:

Symantec stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Symantec will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec by 355.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec by 47.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.