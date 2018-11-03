Symantec (SYMC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.67-4.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Symantec also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.47-1.57 EPS.

Shares of SYMC traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 21,521,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,481. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Get Symantec alerts:

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Symantec’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symantec will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Symantec from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Symantec from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symantec presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.99.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.