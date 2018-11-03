Symantec (SYMC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $18.73. Symantec shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 20061337 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

SYMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Symantec from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Symantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the second quarter valued at $39,842,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 154.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,428 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the second quarter valued at $1,928,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Symantec in the second quarter worth about $9,798,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

