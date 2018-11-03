SyncFab (MFG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $110.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, SyncFab has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $522,086.00 and $110.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, BitForex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00149068 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00250204 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.09780917 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,509,572 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinExchange, BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.