Syndicate Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Million (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Syndicate has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Syndicate has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $15,234.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syndicate alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009133 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 365.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Syndicate

Syndicate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 33,324,545 coins and its circulating supply is 29,610,264 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syndicate’s official website is www.synx.online.

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syndicate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syndicate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syndicate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.