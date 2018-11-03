Synovus Financial Corp Has $10.45 Million Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 148.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,177,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 15.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $40,308,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

