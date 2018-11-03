Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $84.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

