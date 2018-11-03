Synovus Financial Corp Sells 243,783 Shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,783 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G makes up about 1.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 1.88% of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G worth $73,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G in the second quarter worth $1,558,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 10.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 986,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,384,000 after buying an additional 94,349 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G in the third quarter worth $9,023,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,382,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,474,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G in the third quarter worth $3,512,000.

BMV:MGK opened at $117.08 on Friday. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 1 year low of $1,825.50 and a 1 year high of $2,204.40.

