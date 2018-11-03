Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) Receives GBX 111.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 111.67 ($1.46).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of LON:TALK opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.74) on Monday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

