Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43.

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 2,077,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,625. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

In other news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,514.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

