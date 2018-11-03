TCW Group Inc. Buys 1,230 Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,438 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter worth $3,806,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter worth $6,624,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,858,000 after purchasing an additional 58,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,548.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Gallagher sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $362,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $2,048,947. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

