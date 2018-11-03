TCW Group Inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,370,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,812,000 after acquiring an additional 410,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,094,000 after purchasing an additional 801,928 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,691,000 after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,199,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,797,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,318,000 after purchasing an additional 65,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total transaction of $337,893.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at $877,792.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,919 shares of company stock worth $2,351,933. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $140.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $107.61 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

