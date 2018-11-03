Telefonica (TEF) PT Set at €6.80 by Royal Bank of Canada

Telefonica (BME:TEF) has been assigned a €6.80 ($7.91) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEF. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Telefonica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.55 ($9.94).

Shares of BME TEF opened at €8.20 ($9.53) on Thursday. Telefonica has a 12-month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

