Telefonica (TEF) PT Set at €8.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) price target on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.55 ($9.94).

BME TEF opened at €8.20 ($9.53) on Wednesday. Telefonica has a twelve month low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a twelve month high of €10.63 ($12.36).

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

