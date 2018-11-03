Teradata (TDC) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.89 million.Teradata also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.22-1.26 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.09.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $524,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.