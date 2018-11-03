Teradyne (TER) Shares Up 5.1%

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.19. 3,791,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,922,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Teradyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 37.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 387.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 162.0% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,206,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 745,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

