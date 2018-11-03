Terex (TEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEX. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,262. Terex has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Terex news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,124.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 6,929 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $269,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,344 shares of company stock valued at $52,633 and have sold 38,866 shares valued at $1,514,531. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 196.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $822,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 108.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,199,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,992,000 after buying an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

