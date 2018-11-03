Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,763,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,549,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,127,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,592,000 after acquiring an additional 123,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,278,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,662,000 after acquiring an additional 921,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

