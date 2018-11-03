Texas Instruments (TXN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.99 and last traded at $97.60. 10,965,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 5,844,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “$115.68” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.