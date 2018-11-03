Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 844,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,657. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $68,714.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $264,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,273 shares of company stock worth $1,238,107. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

