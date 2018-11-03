The Medicines (MDCO) Trading 8.1% Higher

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.14. 1,155,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,020,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Get The Medicines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.30. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 394.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Medicines news, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,197.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Medicines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Medicines by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Medicines by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in The Medicines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 707,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCO)

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.