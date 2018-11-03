The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Holdings Trimmed by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.38.

In other news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTI opened at $260.60 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.08 and a 12 month high of $332.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

