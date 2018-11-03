The Western Union (WU) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85. The Western Union also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS.

WU stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,902,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,801. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 191.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $18.92.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

