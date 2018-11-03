Thermon Group (THR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Thermon Group stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 100,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,747. The firm has a market cap of $702.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,371,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 540.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,188 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 563,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,602 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

