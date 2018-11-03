TheStreet Downgrades NiSource (NI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.43. 5,558,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.46%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NiSource by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,331,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,920,000 after purchasing an additional 979,679 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of NiSource by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,515,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,421,000 after purchasing an additional 930,870 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of NiSource by 516.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 955,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NiSource by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,191,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,833,000 after purchasing an additional 223,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

