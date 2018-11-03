Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

TSEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $31.50 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 593,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.