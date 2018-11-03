Tower Semiconductor’s (TSEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“We clearly underestimated the impact to TSEM of the general slowdown in China affecting 4Q, but equally importantly, the adverse impact to revenue due to supply shortages at specific customers. This year has been one of bad timing – a mismatch of supply/demand – combined with a market slowdown. Despite the numerous hiccups, we believe the company is now in position to fully ramp its high margin SiGe products, benefit from several product ramps on 300m and continue its win-win” arrangement with Panasonic.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSEM. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.43%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.